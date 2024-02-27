Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    News

    James Comer Tries to Throw FBI Under the Bus After Informant’s Arrest

    By

    Feb 27, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    James Comer Tries to Throw FBI Under the Bus After Informant’s Arrest

    Fox News

    Rep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to distance himself from the FBI on Tuesday morning, telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that every instance he’s had with the agency has been “suspicious.”

    His comments came after he’s credited the FBI for months with providing “key evidence” in his push to impeach President Joe Biden.

    “Everything I’ve had to do with the FBI has been very suspicious throughout this investigation,” the Oversight Committee chairman told Bartiromo on Tuesday’s Mornings with Maria Bartiromo. “The trust levels that I have with the FBI is zero, Maria. We’re following the money. [Alexander] Smirnov never was a key part of this investigation,” he said, referring to the informant who was recently indicted for lying about Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Last photo of Thomas Kingston with Lady Gabriella Windsor was on Valentine’s Day at Shakespeare event in London which Queen Camilla also attended

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘heart broke’ for ‘courageous’ Taraji P. Henson when she cried over pay disparity: ‘She is the breadwinner of her family. Her pressures are different than mine’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Russia says Ukraine lost an M1 Abrams tank after it was picked up by a pervasive threat making battlefield movements a nightmare

    Feb 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Last photo of Thomas Kingston with Lady Gabriella Windsor was on Valentine’s Day at Shakespeare event in London which Queen Camilla also attended

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘heart broke’ for ‘courageous’ Taraji P. Henson when she cried over pay disparity: ‘She is the breadwinner of her family. Her pressures are different than mine’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Russia says Ukraine lost an M1 Abrams tank after it was picked up by a pervasive threat making battlefield movements a nightmare

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Nancy Mace is introducing a resolution expressing support for IVF — but it doesn’t do anything to actually protect the procedure

    Feb 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy