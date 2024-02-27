James Comer Tries to Throw FBI Under the Bus After Informant’s Arrest

Fox News

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to distance himself from the FBI on Tuesday morning, telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that every instance he’s had with the agency has been “suspicious.”

His comments came after he’s credited the FBI for months with providing “key evidence” in his push to impeach President Joe Biden.

“Everything I’ve had to do with the FBI has been very suspicious throughout this investigation,” the Oversight Committee chairman told Bartiromo on Tuesday’s Mornings with Maria Bartiromo. “The trust levels that I have with the FBI is zero, Maria. We’re following the money. [Alexander] Smirnov never was a key part of this investigation,” he said, referring to the informant who was recently indicted for lying about Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

