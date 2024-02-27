Jennifer Lopez reveals past abusive relationships which saw her ‘manhandled’ in ‘rough and disrespectful’ incidents: ‘I hit rock bottom’

Jennifer Lopez has detailed her past abusive relationships that saw her hit rock bottom in her emotional new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The singer, 54, married to Ben Affleck, 51, said: “There were people in my life who said ‘I love you’ and then didn’t do things that were in line with the word love.”

“You have to hit rock bottom and be in situations that are so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally say, ‘I don’t want this anymore.’

The star, who did not identify who had abused her in the past, said she felt like she was “looking through a fog” as she tried to get out of the “difficult” situation.

The turning point came when a therapist asked her how she would deal with an abusive situation that was happening to her daughter, and the star said, “It was very clear.” She would tell her to get out of here and never look back, but to me, it was all very confusing and complicated.

Jennifer Lopez has detailed her past abusive relationships that saw her hit rock bottom in her emotional new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

She said: “Being thrown around and mistreated like that is no fun.” I mean, I was never in a relationship where I was hit, thank God, but I was definitely abused and a couple of other nasty things. Rough. Disrespectful’

“Being thrown around and mistreated like that is no fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I was hit, thank God, but I was definitely abused and a couple of other nasty things. Rough. Disrespectful.’

Jennifer shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was previously married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.

The star has had past high-profile romances with Diddy, Alex Rodriguez and Casper Smart.

J-Lo also revealed that Affleck was “reluctant” to appear in her documentary while attending a recent screening at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, according to People.

The star said it was “very scary” filming the candid documentary, saying: “The other scary part was that it was involving my husband, who was a reluctant participant, silent participant and everything.” ‘

“I said to him during one of the parts of the movie, ‘Is this weird?’ He says, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I told him he was crazy, I’m not. But I know I’m crazy. I understand that part.

‘But I really feel like, as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, get to the real parts of yourself to share what it is to be human. And that’s something that’s scary.”

“I think people would think that I’m used to being in front of a camera and that I’m pretty comfortable with it, and that’s true. I’m comfortable with that. But when you’re sharing your… you don’t have a script that you’re reading.” and playing a character or you’re not singing a song that you’ve written and that you’re going to put out into the world, but you’re just living your life and really sharing your deepest thoughts, because that’s what you have to explore to tell this story and make what you’re trying to do. That one for me was very scary.

J-Lo also revealed that Affleck was ‘reluctant’ to appear in her documentary (pictured together in February 2024)

The star, who did not identify who had abused her in the past, said she felt like she was “looking through a fog” as she tried to get out of the “difficult” situation.

‘It wasn’t my idea to photograph every moment while doing this. To be honest, when we started making the movie, it got weirder and weirder and my husband, who actually had a front seat on the whole thing, was the one who said, ‘We should capture this.’ And he brought in this amazing team and that’s how it happened.”

Jennifer emotionally recalled breaking up her marriage to Ben Affleck in 2004, when they first dated.

The new documentary shows the singer during the making of her latest album This Is Me… Now, as well as her twenty-year journey towards “self-love.”

Jennifer and Ben got engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up, only to reunite (and later marry) in July 2022.

Their initial two-year romance was highly publicized and the intense scrutiny over their relationship was difficult for the couple to handle.

Jennifer said: ‘Ben and I broke up three days before our wedding and cracked under the pressure. You think you’re doing it right and you ignore it.

The On The Floor hitmaker was also candid about the pain she felt when the relationship came to an end.

She said: “I was heartbroken once I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and I couldn’t speak for so many years and that was the hardest part.”

The star shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony (pictured in 2009).

“I used to think it was everyone else who was broken, now I think it was just me.”

The couple’s love story began in 2002 when they dated while filming the movie Jersey Girl. They got engaged the following year but broke up in 2004.

However, it was meant to be for the couple, known collectively as Bennifer, who met again in July 2021 and married just a year later.