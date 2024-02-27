Last photo of Thomas Kingston with Lady Gabriella Windsor was on Valentine’s Day at Shakespeare event in London which Queen Camilla also attended

The last photo of Thomas Kingston with his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor was taken on Valentine’s Day at a Shakespeare event in London, which Queen Camilla also attended.

This evening it was announced that the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent had died suddenly last night at a property in Gloucestershire.

Kingston, 45, was found on Sunday night and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm. An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of death, but it was not considered suspicious and there was no third parties involved.

Paying tribute to her husband, a financier, Lady Gabriella described him as an “exceptional man who illuminated the lives of all who knew him”.

A joint statement, issued on behalf of his wife and grieving relatives, described his death as a “shock to the entire family”.

Less than two weeks ago, Mr Kingston and Lady Gabriella had been seen smiling for the camera at a Shakespeare Celebration event held at Grovesnor House.

The couple, dressed in blue, looked happy at the event, which saw the Queen join the gathering marking 400 years since Shakespeare’s First Folio.

A week later, the couple, who have been married for five years, were seen together at an event at the National Gallery.

The tragic last photo of Thomas Kingston and his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor, taken at an event in London on Valentine’s Day.

Queen Camilla also attended the event at Grovesnor House in London to celebrate 400 years since Shakespeare’s First Folio.

Lady Gabriella tonight posted a personal photo she took of her husband, showing him smiling and dressed in a casual pink shirt while standing near a body of water in the sunshine.

A statement on behalf of the Kents’ daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray, said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston , our beloved husband, son and brother.

‘Tom was an exceptional man who illuminated the lives of all who knew him. His death has been a great shock to the entire family and we ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and Queen have been informed of Thomas’ death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in mourning a much-loved member of the family. “.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their deepest thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and the entire Kingston family.”

With brave faces, Lady Gabriella’s parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, attended a memorial service at St George’s Chapel, for their daughter’s godfather, King Constantine of Greece.

Dressed all in black for the late Greek monarch’s memorial service, the Kents spoke quietly as they sat in the pews of St. George’s Chapel.

Prince William was forced to pull out of this morning’s memorial service at the last minute for unspecified “personal reasons.” It is understood his absence was not related to Mr Kingston’s death.

Lady Gabriella, known to the family as Ella, and her husband were married at St George’s Chapel on the Windsor estate in 2019.

Lady Gabriella, known to the family as Ella, and her husband were married at St George’s Chapel on the Windsor estate in 2019.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor pictured at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2019

Thomas Kingston is pictured with Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Princess of Wales, at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.

Thomas Kingston (L) and Lady Gabriella Windsor smile after their wedding ceremony, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019.

The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kingston, known as Tom, had been a director at private equity firm Devonport Capital since 2017. His financial career also included stints at Voltan Capital Management and IDV Securities.

Prior to this, the Bristol University graduate spent time in Baghdad, Iraq, where he assisted with the release of hostages as part of his role in the Foreign Office’s Diplomatic Missions Unit.

While in the Middle East he also worked as a project officer for the Iraqi Peace Institute.

Kingston was known to be good friends with the Princess of Wales’s sister, Pippa Middleton, with whom he often appeared in photographs.

The couple began a romance in 2011 after the end of Middleton’s relationship with cricketer Alex Loudon. It eventually failed, but they remained close through their mutual friend Nico Jackson.

A friend of Mrs Middleton previously told the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay: “Tom is absolutely charming, polite and very popular with the ladies.” In fact, he is the kind of person you would like to introduce to your mother.

After marrying Lady Gabriella, Mr. Kingston immersed himself in royal life. He accompanied his wife to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022, with whom she was very close.

His father, Prince Michael, was the queen’s first cousin and grandson of King George V and Queen Mary.