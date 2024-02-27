Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    ‘Dune 2’s’ Rebecca Ferguson Says She Had to Tell Famous Co-Star to ‘Fuck Off’

    Dune 2 star Rebecca Ferguson recently recounted the story of how she had to let a certain co-star know she wasn’t going to take anymore of their rotten behavior.

    Ferguson stopped by on the newest episode of the podcast Reign With Josh Smith to discuss her career thus far and how she “uses her voice.” One such incident where she had to speak up for herself, she told Smith, was when she was berated by an “absolute idiot” of a co-star on set, who she wouldn’t name.

    “It’s not Hugh [Jackman]. Not Tom Cruise,” Ferguson said, referencing her roles with the stars in The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible franchise, respectively. “I’ve done many movies back in the day,” she said, adding that the interaction took place in “the last 10 or 12 years.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

