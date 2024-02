Reuters/Andrew Parson

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died Sunday evening at a home in Gloucestershire. He was 45.

A statement on behalf of Kingston’s family said he was a “beloved husband, son, and brother” who “lit up the lives of all who knew him.”

Buckingham Palace addressed the death in a statement of its own, saying Kingston was a “much-loved member of the family.”

