Eddie Driscoll, Actor on ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Entourage,’ Dead at 60

The actor Eddie Driscoll, best known for his roles on Entourage, Mad Men, and Sex and the City, has died aged 60 after a months-long battle with stomach cancer.

Jimmy Palumbo, a fellow actor and longtime pal of Driscoll, confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Tuesday, remembering his friend as a talented actor who was beloved on set.

“He could do it all—sing, dance, act, comedy,” Palumbo told PEOPLE. “He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him.”

