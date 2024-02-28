Prince Andrew Is ‘Back,’ Friends Say, as Duke Leads Royals at Memorial

Andrew Matthews/Reuters

Prince Andrew’s friends have said that pictures of him leading the royal family into church in London today, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, show he has been given a “second chance” by King Charles.

Andrew was forced to relinquish his official role and all his patronages by the late Queen Elizabeth II after he was accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew subsequently paid Giuffre a reputed $12 million to settle her claim but never admitted guilt. Following the queen’s death, Charles allowed Andrew to appear with the family at several events, and on Christmas Day this year, both he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were included in the royal party walking to church.

