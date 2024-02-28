Defense Team Floats Salacious Claim at Fani Willis Hearing

Brynn Anderson/Pool via Reuters

Terrence Bradley, a former law partner of Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, testified on Tuesday that he has “no personal knowledge” as to when Wade and Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis began dating.

“I do not have knowledge of it starting, or when it started,” Bradley said under questioning by attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who is representing former Trump campaign official Michael Roman in the sprawling criminal election interference case.

Merchant hammered away at Bradley, asking him question after question about things she claimed he had told her previously—and floated one particularly salacious tidbit regarding Wade and Willis during her stint in private practice about which Bradley feigned ignorance.

