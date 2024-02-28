Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    ‘Road House’ Screenwriter Sues MGM Over ‘Unauthorized’ Jake Gyllenhaal Remake

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    ‘Road House’ Screenwriter Sues MGM Over ‘Unauthorized’ Jake Gyllenhaal Remake

    Laura Radford

    The screenwriter of the cult classic film Road House is suing MGM, Amazon and United Artists for copyright infringement over its remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, according to a filing obtained by The Daily Beast.

    R. Lance Hill (also known as David Lee Henry) is an accomplished novelist who also wrote the 1989 film, which starred Patrick Swayze. Road House follows brooding main character Dalton, who just so happens to have a karate black belt and a philosophy Ph.D., as he takes on the task of taming and cleaning up a roadside bar in rural Missouri. Hill wrote the screenplay in 1986, which United Artists produced in 1989.

    According to Hill’s filing, in 2021, he sent notice to United Artists that the copyright grant was ending and the rights to his screenplay would revert back to him on November 11, 2023. Hill claims in the filing that instead of honoring the notice, MGM, Amazon and United “steamrolled ahead with the production of a remake of the 1989 film,” ignoring Hill’s claim of ownership. The new Roadhouse was reportedly completed in January this year, well after the November deadline.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sharon Stone shares rare snap of tattooed son Roan, 23, and reveals she’s ‘so proud of him’ in sweet post

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sharon Stone shares rare snap of tattooed son Roan, 23, and reveals she’s ‘so proud of him’ in sweet post

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Toyota Landcruiser, Tundra recalled across Australia

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy