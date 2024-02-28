Actress Gabourey Sidibe is Pregnant With Twins

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bottomless Closet

Actress Gabourey Sidibe announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant with twins.

Sidibe went to Instagram to share her excitement, where she posted a picture of her and her husband Brandon Frankel embracing in front of a backdrop with the logo of BabyList, a baby registry service.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of,” Sidibe wrote in the caption. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!”

