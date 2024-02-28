Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2024 Country Music Television awards solo for the first time: ‘I just want to help people have a good time’

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2024 Country Music Television awards solo for the first time: ‘I just want to help people have a good time’

    By Jimy Tallal for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 18:05 EST, February 27, 2024 | Updated: 18:06 EST, February 27, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Kelsea Ballerini has hosted the CMT Music Awards for the past three years.

    But this year’s 2024 show, his fourth, will be the first time he’s done it without co-host Kane Brown.

    The star was also named as one of the night’s performers.

    The Penthouse and Mountain with a View singer, 30, opened up to the public people magazine about entering her fourth year as a solo presenter.

    “It’s definitely new territory for me,” Ballerini said.

    ‘But it’s my fourth year hosting, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot. And the nice thing about CMT is that there’s a very light energy, so there’s no pressure to feel like I’m perfect.

    Kelsea Ballerini has hosted the CMT Music Awards for the past three years. But this year’s 2024 show, her fourth, will be the first time she’s done it without co-host Kane Brown; seen in mid-February in New York

    “I just want to be fun, honor the night and help people have a good time.”

    Ballerini hasn’t been shy about using the show to make a statement.

    He performed with drag queens during Tennessee’s drag queen ban and last year brought up the issue of gun violence.

    “I think when you have a platform, especially as a host, especially on a show that has such a big platform on CBS and CMT, you have a responsibility to address the things that matter,” the four-time Grammy nominee explained.

    ‘Both statements from last year really mattered to me. “I just think it’s very important to have moments on every show, whether it’s CMT or any show, where people express their desires, so that everyone feels seen and safe.”

    The star was also named as one of the night’s performers. The Penthouse and Mountain with a View singer, 30, spoke to People magazine about her fourth year as a solo host. “It’s definitely new territory for me,” Ballerini said. Seen in mid-February in New York.

    The three-hour CMT Awards show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 pm EDT on CBS.

    Ballerini is dating Chase Stokes, whom she called her “best friend”; they have been together for a year

    The country singer is coming off a successful year in 2023, anchored by her hit EP ‘Rolling up the welcome mat’, which ranked third for the year on Rolling Stone’s list of the 25 greatest country and Americana albums.

    However, 2023 was also the year in which a messy divorce between her and Morgan Evans, her husband of five years, was finally resolved.

    The three-hour CMT Awards show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 pm EDT on CBS.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sharon Stone shares rare snap of tattooed son Roan, 23, and reveals she’s ‘so proud of him’ in sweet post

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sharon Stone shares rare snap of tattooed son Roan, 23, and reveals she’s ‘so proud of him’ in sweet post

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Toyota Landcruiser, Tundra recalled across Australia

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy