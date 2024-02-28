Cardwell crash: Driver and female passenger killed after vehicle veers off notorious road

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A driver and his female passenger were found dead at the scene of an accident on a famous highway.

The couple, both in their 30s, were traveling north on the Bruce Highway at Damper Creek in Queensland when their Holden Commodore left the road and overturned sometime overnight.

The exact time of the accident is unknown.

His car probably crashed into the trees lining the road after rolling over.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 6.15am on Tuesday.

The driver and female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The remains of the Holden were covered with tarps as police investigated the scene Tuesday.

More to come