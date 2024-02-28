House GOP Subpoenas DOJ for Biden’s Special Counsel Interview

Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz

House Republicans on Tuesday issued a subpoena that demanded all tapes and transcripts from Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur’s team—an interview that prompted Hur to write in a report this month that Biden appeared to be elderly and forgetful.

The subpoena, announced by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), follows a Feb. 12 request from Republicans that Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over transcripts and recordings of Biden’s interview.

The interview itself was meant to probe the president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents—something the special counsel declined to charge him for.

Read more at The Daily Beast.