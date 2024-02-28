Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    Toyota Landcruiser, Tundra recalled across Australia

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    Toyota Landcruiser, Tundra recalled across Australia

    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 19:04 EST, February 27, 2024 | Updated: 19:11 EST, February 27, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    More than 28,000 Toyota models have been recalled over fears that a problem with the cars could cause serious injury or death.

    The recall affects Toyota Landcruiser models, as well as the company’s Tundra models, manufactured between 2021 and 2024.

    The Department of Infrastructure, Transportation, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts issued the recall for all 28,491 vehicles on Tuesday over concerns that “the transmission control module may not function as intended.”

    “If this occurs, the automatic transmission may continue to transfer power from the engine to the wheels when shifted into the neutral position,” the alert said.

    The recall affects Toyota Landcruiser models, as well as the company’s Tundra models, manufactured between 2021 and 2024 (pictured, Toyota Landcruiser).

    ‘Failure to apply the brake pedal or parking brake may cause unintentional movement of the vehicle if the shift lever is not moved to the park position.

    “Unintentional movement of the vehicle may increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the vehicle’s occupants and/or other road users.”

    Toyota drivers have been urged to schedule an appointment to update the transmission control module software for free.

    Affected drivers should also put their cars in park instead of neutral.

    Customers can call the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366.

    The 2021 to 2024 Toyota Tundra model (pictured) has also been recalled.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Lidia Thorpe blows up in the Senate as President takes the extraordinary step of SILENCING her after she accused another senator of falling asleep

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Lidia Thorpe blows up in the Senate as President takes the extraordinary step of SILENCING her after she accused another senator of falling asleep

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Man United fans fearing derby demolition after Man City Erling Haaland finds his form in front of goal with five-goal haul in Luton rout

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy