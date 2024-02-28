Toyota Landcruiser, Tundra recalled across Australia

<!–

More than 28,000 Toyota models have been recalled over fears that a problem with the cars could cause serious injury or death.

The recall affects Toyota Landcruiser models, as well as the company’s Tundra models, manufactured between 2021 and 2024.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transportation, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts issued the recall for all 28,491 vehicles on Tuesday over concerns that “the transmission control module may not function as intended.”

“If this occurs, the automatic transmission may continue to transfer power from the engine to the wheels when shifted into the neutral position,” the alert said.

‘Failure to apply the brake pedal or parking brake may cause unintentional movement of the vehicle if the shift lever is not moved to the park position.

“Unintentional movement of the vehicle may increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the vehicle’s occupants and/or other road users.”

Toyota drivers have been urged to schedule an appointment to update the transmission control module software for free.

Affected drivers should also put their cars in park instead of neutral.

Customers can call the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366.