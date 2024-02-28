Dems Must Avoid Giving in to Russiagate Hysterics Again

Photo illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The past couple weeks probably felt like one long Christmas Day Super Bowl for the folks who bought “Mueller Time” T-shirts back in 2018.

The Department of Justice charged the superstar informant at the center of the GOP’s presidential impeachment efforts for lying to the FBI, and it turned out this informant got at least some of his intel from high-level Russian officials. Amping up the intrigue factor, the thrilling climax of the Alexander Smirnov saga unfolded amid a suspiciously Baltic-centric backdrop. Donald Trump has refused to condemn Vladimir Putin for the probable murder of Alexei Navalny, the GOP continued refusing to fund Ukraine’s fight for self-determination against Russia, and Tucker Carlson refused to ask Putin a question as challenging as that of an airport customs officer during a slobbery interview.

Taken together, these developments seem like an elaborate psy-op against MSNBC liberals, designed in a lab somewhere to lure them into screaming at the top of their lungs about Russian collusion for the next nine months—which would be a huge mistake.

Read more at The Daily Beast.