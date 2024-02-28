Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Revamp Your Home Decor Lineup for the New Season During Wayfair’s Spring Sale

    Revamp Your Home Decor Lineup for the New Season During Wayfair’s Spring Sale

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

    With spring just a few weeks away, you may be on a mission for a home refresh—especially once your spring cleaning is all finished. Fortunately, Wayfair has kicked off its annual Spring Savings Sale, giving you the opportunity to score Black Friday-level deals ahead of the new season.

    The pre-season sale includes massive savings across multiple home decor, furniture, and appliance categories, including up to 70 percent off area rugs, up to 50 percent off mattresses and bedding, up to 50 percent off tableware and kitchen items, and so much more.

