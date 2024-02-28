Man United fans fearing derby demolition after Man City Erling Haaland finds his form in front of goal with five-goal haul in Luton rout

Luton 2-6 Man City: Champions reach quarter-finals with resounding victory

Jack Grealish comforted by his teammates after suffering a new injury setback

Manchester United fans fear the worst after Erling Haaland scored five goals as Man City thrashed Luton Town 6-2.

The Norwegian striker had scored just three goals in seven appearances since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for more than a month in December and January.

But he was back to his best as Man City went on a rampage on Tuesday night.

And the man UCity’s next opponents on Sunday at the Etihad have already been defined and fans are concerned having seen their form in front of goal.

One wrote: “Erling Haaland finds a way to dunk on My Man United next.”

Erling Haaland made history by scoring five goals in Manchester City’s FA Cup victory over Luton.

A second said: “Man United’s funeral is coming soon.”

A third added: “Haaland and De Bruyne will play Onana and Man United on Sunday.”

Another commented: “Man United fans are shaking right now after seeing Haaland score 5 goals in a single game.”

Haaland scored a hat-trick against United at the Etihad last season and scored two against Erik Ten Hag’s side in the first leg at Old Trafford.

The striker opened the scoring in the third minute, when he finished off Kevin De Bruyne’s cut-in from close range from the left flank.

Luton’s Teden Mengi had competed well with Haaland, matching him for power and strength in one-on-one duels, but after 18 minutes the City forward won and doubled his team’s lead.

De Bruyne was once again the creator, receiving the ball from Haaland at mid-range and returning it to the Norwegian’s path. He burst past Mengi and through Tim Krul’s legs with unerring coolness.

His hat-trick almost came when De Bruyne cleared Haaland and he passed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Then, out of nowhere, Luton provoked a roar from the home fans on the stroke of half-time, a brilliant finish sent spinning into Stefan Ortega’s top corner from 25 yards by Clark.

The forward opened the scoring in the third minute with a shot from close range.

They came at City at the start of the second half with the same ferocity with which the champions had started the match, and were similarly rewarded early on. Clark was closer to the goal this time, although the angle was diabolical.

A cross shot over the goalkeeper seemed accurate, but instead he sent it towards the near post and beat Ortega to make it 3-2.

Kenilworth Road had three minutes to dream. That was all Haaland needed to score his and his team’s fourth, De Bruyne once again providing provider as he prepared for a simple tap-in.

The fifth was tough against Krul, a left-footed shot that slipped between the goalkeeper as if it had been deceived by City’s dizzying attack. Haaland had scored five in less than an hour.

Kovacic added his name to the scoresheet, scoring one in the 72nd minute to deepen Luton’s misery.

At least there was a late respite when Haaland was substituted in the closing laps. It had been his night and City’s.

De Bruyne cleared it for Haaland and he passed the ball over the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick.

Haaland got the fifth when his low shot passed Krul in the 58th minute.

And Clark scored again in the 52nd minute, before De Bruyne and Haaland combined again to make it 4-2.

And the 23-year-old restored City’s three-goal lead with his fifth goal in the 58th minute, assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Haaland scored the most goals in an FA Cup tie since George Best scored six for Man United against Northampton in 1970.

He also became the first Manchester City player since 1926 to score five goals in an FA Cup match since F.Rank Roberts scored five in an 11-4 thrashing of Crystal Palace almost 100 years ago.