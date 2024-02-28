Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    These Gentle Scalp Scrubs Remove Buildup for Healthier Hair

    As someone deeply invested in scalp health thanks to my own journey with scalp dryness, I’ve tested countless scalp products over the years to help keep my hair healthy, strong, and flake-free. We often forget that our scalp is actually skin, and just like the skin on our faces, our scalp has follicles that are just as prone to getting clogged as our pores are.

    Whether it be product buildup, dead skin, or oil, our scalps need to be exfoliated regularly—just like our faces do. While scalp massagers are a great tool for hair and scalp health, I find that scalp scrubs are the most effective product for keeping my dry scalp at bay.

