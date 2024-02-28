I bought a $3 Kmart Australia beauty buy that’s a dupe for the famous $62 Dior Lip Glow Oil – and it’s super long-lasting

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shoppers are rushing to Kmart to score a copy of a beloved Dior beauty buy, and it’s just $3.

Oxx Skincare Nourishing Lip Oils have been called the “perfect” budget alternative to the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($62).

Tanika Jaun was surprised when she walked through her local store and found the lip oils on the shelf.

The Brisbane content creator revealed she “absolutely had to” try it and was amazed by the results.

“I bought the strawberry-scented lip oil and I have no complaints – it gave me the most beautiful shine and is very long-lasting,” she said in a video.

Tanika also praised the “cute packaging” and the large doe-foot applicator.

“It’s super soft, it doesn’t feel sticky at all,” she said. “It’s very nourishing and hydrating.”

Tanika appreciated the product’s subtle scent because “it didn’t smell cheap.”

Shoppers will also find the coveted lip oil in peace, watermelon and coconut scents.

Many were amazed by the affordable purchase and vowed to try it right away.

“Girl, that looks beautiful on you,” said one in Tanika’s video.

Oxx Skincare Nourishing Lip Oils have been called the “perfect” budget alternative to Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($62)

“Cheap as chips. I have peach and the scent is so subtle I love it,” wrote another.

‘You’re telling me I spent almost $70 on a Dior lip oil for nothing because I couldn’t find a duplicate!’ said a woman.

‘It’s so good I’m going to buy the whole collection!’ said a beauty lover.

‘Okay, you convinced me. I’m going to Kmart!’ added a woman.

Some also compared the product to Kylie Cosmetics and Elf lip oils.