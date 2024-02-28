Billy Porter lists his New York home for $2.5 million… months after revealing his financial woes due to the actors and writers strikes

Months after hinting that last year’s actors and writers strikes will likely force him to sell his home, Billy Porter has put his New York home up for sale.

The Pose star and creator, 54, opened up in August that he’s still living paycheck to paycheck and that the strikes will likely force him to sell his house.

Now he’s really following through on this, listing the Long Island home that sits on more than an acre of land for $2.5 million, via TMZ.

If she sells at or above the asking price, she would make a huge profit, as she purchased the home in October 2020 for $1.4 million with her then-husband, Adam Smith.

The 4,500-square-foot home was built in 1970 and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and Porter said it was the first home he ever owned.

The house is in the coastal town of Bellport Village on Long Island, approximately 70 miles from New York City.

Other amenities include an outdoor patio, heated pool, home gym, and even a unique treehouse.

In August, Porter said Evening Standard who would probably have to sell his house due to the economic impact of the strikes.

‘I have to sell my house. I don’t know when we will return [to work],’ Porter admitted in the interview while promoting his music in London.

“The life of an artist, until you make fucking money, which I haven’t made yet, is still paycheck to paycheck,” he added.

‘I was supposed to be in a new movie and a new TV show starting in September. “None of that is happening,” said the Emmy winner.

Billy didn’t mention any of the projects by name, but IMDB has him listed to star in the upcoming James Baldwin biopic.

“So, to the person who said ‘we’re going to starve them until they have to sell their apartments,’ you’ve already starved me.”

That final flourish may have been in reference to a Deadline article, in which an anonymous Hollywood executive said, “The ultimate goal is to let things drag out until union members start losing their apartments and houses.” .

Another informant called the strategy “a cruel but necessary evil.”

Both strikes were eventually resolved: the writers’ strike ended in late September after almost six months, and the actors’ strike ended in early November after almost four months.

Porter was tapped to play James Baldwin in an untitled biopic, although it is not known if that is one of the projects that fell through during the strike.