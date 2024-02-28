‘Uncommitted’ Campaign in Michigan Shatters Expectations Against Biden

Leah Millis/Reuters

President Joe Biden easily won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night. That part was never in question.

What was in question, however, was how many voters would register their discontent with Biden’s Israel policies by voting “uncommitted.”

While the final results won’t be available for days, what was already clear in the minutes after the last polls closed Tuesday was that the effort to send Biden a message would work. In fact, when all the votes are tallied, the campaign in Michigan to get Democrats to vote “uncommitted” might even send former President Donald Trump a message.

Read more at The Daily Beast.