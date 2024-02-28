Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    A retiree realized he won $8.4 million after checking his lottery ticket a month after the winning numbers were pulled

    Powerball lottery advertisement is displayed at a newsstand on July 12, 2023 in New York City.

    Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    A 68-year-old Oregon retiree found out he had won an $8.4 million lottery jackpot.The winning ticket had been pulled a month before he realized he had won.He said he will invest the money and has no big splurges planned.

    A 68-year-old retiree from Milwaukie, Oregon, was unknowingly sitting on millions of dollars for almost a month before finally checking his lottery ticket and realizing he had the winning numbers.

    David Schultze had bought an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket at a Safeway in Gladstone for a drawing that occurred on January 24, Oregon lottery officials said.

    However, he didn’t get around to checking the ticket until Friday, when he realized he won the jackpot and spent the rest of the weekend in shock.

    He claimed his $8.4 million prize on Monday, officials said.

    The Safeway store he bought the ticket from also got an $84,000 bonus.

    Schultze told officials he doesn’t buy lottery tickets often, but when the jackpot is “getting up there,” he plays just in case.

    He also said he does not have any big purchases planned and intends to invest most of the money.

    Given how many lotto winners have ended up spending all their winnings, investing may be a good idea.

