Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus set to fight charges after being accused of trafficking $90k of meth

A former Married At First Sight and Onlyfans star will go on trial after his lawyer indicated he would plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Adelaide.

Sebastian Guilhas appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face the charges, which stem from a raid on his Croydon home in July last year.

South Australian Police officers allegedly seized around 1kg of methamphetamine with a street value of around $90,000 in the raid and Mr Guilhas was arrested and charged with trafficking in a commercial quantity of a controlled drug. .

Married At First Sight’s Sebastian Guilhaus could be ready to fight drug trafficking charges after being accused of trafficking $90,000 worth of methamphetamine.

The MAFS gym star appeared in the dock before magistrate Mary-Louise Hribal and his defense lawyer indicated he would plead not guilty.

Ms Hribal listed the matter for trial in the District Court on May 24.

The former porn star first found fame on the Channel Nine dating show, appearing on the seventh series in 2020.

The show billed him as a “personal trainer” and his profile labeled him “eccentric and goofy.”

“His eccentric and ditzy nature belies his appearance – 6’6″ with a chiseled athletic physique – and he fears that while women like his looks, they may not accept what’s inside him,” says the profile.

He was paired with girlfriend Lizzie Sobinoff, but the couple separated in 2021.

After the breakup, she turned to creating Onlyfans content.

Guilhaus also requested a variation of his bail conditions to allow him to use the gym on the second floor of his apartment complex.

Ms Hribal ordered a report to determine whether he could be effectively monitored while accessing his apartment’s private gym.

Guilhas declined to comment after leaving court.