    ’90s Bath & Body Works Fragrances Are Having a Renaissance—and I’m Here for It

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Bath & Body Works.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Somewhere between the wildly popular Night Court reboot and our never-ending love of grunge, the 1990s are having a moment—again. Pop culture hearts nostalgia, but what really surfaces those long-forgotten memories? Scent. Given the enduring love of all things born in the ’90s, it comes as no surprise that nostalgic Bath & Body Works scents have undergone a major renaissance as of late—not that they ever really left the zeitgeist. So, if you still scream along to Beastie Boys songs, roller skate down memory lane with classic Bath & Body Works scents.

    Sure, the classics like Cucumber Melon and Warm Vanilla Sugar have made a valiant return, but the brand’s newer releases offer something for everyone—including those of us who are triggered by the locker room memories these old-school fragrances conjure.

