Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Newsmax Appears to Distort Legal Expert’s Comments After CNN Interview

    Newsmax omitted vital context while airing a CNN legal analyst’s comments Tuesday, in effect distorting his words to make viewers believe he said something he didn’t.

    As noted by Mediaite, Carl Higbie Frontline played a brief clip of Norm Eisen talking Monday on CNN International’s Connect the World about how the Supreme Court heard arguments surrounding social media companies’ abilities to moderate content they deem objectionable. Florida and Texas are seeking to curtail them, claiming conservatives are being discriminated against.

    Newsmax, however, clipped Eisen’s remarks, instead beginning in the middle of a sentence: “Social media companies can’t discriminate against conservatives. And no matter how crazy a conservative message may be, it’s simply not allowed to discriminate against them or anyone…But is there a middle ground where they have to give an equal platform? That’s what these cases are about,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

