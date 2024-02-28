The Block couple Leah and Ash Milton finally sell House 2 after it spent months on the market – and you will never guess the price

<!–

Leah and Ash Milton have finally sold House 2 after struggling to find a buyer for four months since season 19 of The Block Australia aired last year.

The controversial couple were forced to leave their home in November when they failed to meet the reserve price of $2.97 million at auction.

After months on the market, the Queensland couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they have finally sold the property for $3.125 million, putting them in third place behind Steph, Gian, Eliza and Liberty.

With a win of $155,000, Leah, 31, and Ash, 38, shared a lengthy message with their fans along with a series of happy selfies.

“From the beginning, our goal was not just to build, but to put our hearts into every corner, hoping to find someone who would appreciate our creation,” they said.

“It has been a difficult few months as we have been close to this sale,” they continued.

“Despite the challenges and doubts, we have remained steadfast in our vision and cannot express how relieved we are that our dream for this home is finally a reality.”

Leah and Ash went on to thank their agents Noel Susay and Halli Moore from Buxton Brighton “who have worked tirelessly on this” and “showed unwavering dedication”.

The couple ended their lengthy message by saying: “Our house is not just a house, it is a symbol of grit, resilience and doing things our way.”

‘Here’s to embracing uniqueness and living life with good vibes! Cheers to a new chapter!’

Leah and Ash said Yahoo Lifestyle They sold their house to a family who fell in love with Leah’s eccentric interior design tastes and want to live in the house as is.

‘It will be the first home in this series where one buyer will live in the home and will be the only family purchasing. “It’s like going back to the old days,” he told the publication.

“Buyers love the style and have mentioned they wouldn’t change a thing.”

The $155,000 win puts Leah and Ash in third place ahead of Kyle and Leslie Cottone, and Kristy and Brett Beames, who won $130,000 and $65,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, couple Steph and Gian Ottavio remain in first place after winning $1.65 million, and sisters Eliza and Liberty Paschke in second place with $1.05 million.