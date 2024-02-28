Independent senator Jacqui Lambie has criticized the use of $3,000 of public money to send teddy bears to politicians promoting a key Albanian government health policy.

The little brown teddy bears wear a T-shirt that says, “Medicare Urgent Care Clinic,” promoting the government’s campaign to open 58 urgent care clinics across the country.

However, the stuffed animals did not impress Senator Lambie, who said the $3,000 could have been better used to help those who could no longer afford to go to the doctor.

“That’s where your money has gone, to these bears,” he said in a Facebook video.

“It would be quite a few visits for Tasmanians to see their GPs without having to spend a lot of money.”

The senator also noted that it was not a native bear.

‘You know, what’s even funnier, because they care about manufacturing in this country is that it’s made in China,” he said.

In the post accompanying the video, Senator Lambie called for a reorganization of bulk billing, as the number of GPs willing to charge for visits in whole or in part to Medicare is declining.

“Surely a better way to celebrate Medicare’s anniversary would be to change the rules on bulk billing so it works for all Tasmanians who can’t afford a trip to the doctor,” he wrote.

The bears were also the subject of a Senate estimates hearing where LNP senator Anne Ruston said they had actually cost $4000 in total or $16 each.

Health Department officials responded to a question about whether this and the big cake to celebrate Medicare’s anniversary were a good use of money ahead of time.

Commenters on Senator Lambie’s post agreed with her that the gift was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“It wasn’t until I worked in Canberra that I saw the waste surrounding the ‘next idea’ by politicians and the public service,” one person wrote.

“There are people who are making it difficult, but Canberra really is in its own bubble.”

“Good for you for reporting it,” another commented.

“In addition to the teddy bears, there’s usually wine and chocolate, or free tickets… all at taxpayers’ expense.”

An Australian suggested a better idea for toys.

“They could have at least given the bears to the kids at the hospital instead of themselves,” that person said.

“What a bloody joke when we’re all doing it hard,” another commented.

Some commenters said bulk-billing primary care physicians were becoming difficult to find.

‘Bulk billing should be available to all Australians. Many cannot afford to visit their GPs now. Why do we pay taxes? one person wrote

“Many of the medical clinics here in Geelong Victoria stopped bulk billing last year and now out of over 20 clinics there are only 4 still doing it,” said another.

Senator Lambie said the money spent on the toys would have been better spent reducing the cost of GP visits.

‘I have to drive more than 30 minutes on motorways and busy roads to get to my doctor, but when I am very unwell it is impossible for me to get there.

‘I have lifelong chronic medical conditions that require me to see my doctor regularly, but that has now become impossible.

“There is no one near me whose big bills and out-of-pocket expenses are too much for me to handle, on top of my medications.”

Bulk billing rates plummeted seven percent last year and have continued to fall as general practices charge higher rates to supplement Medicare reimbursements.

Despite falling bulk billing rates, urgent care clinics are not intended to replace primary care doctors.“Chre Health president Ross Lamplugh, who runs an urgent care clinic in Hobart,” told the ABC in October.

“If a patient turns up here looking for a script extension, they will be diverted to their GP or our GP clinic.”