Employees at a Kentucky Dairy Queen say they were forced to eat ice cream contaminated with cleaning solution

Police are investigating after employees at a Dairy Queen in Kentucky say they were forced to eat ice cream contaminated with cleaning solution, local outlet WKYT reported.

Angela Patton told the outlet her 17-year-old daughter was among the employees involved in the incident at the Dairy Queen, located in Campton, KY.

“They were told by the manager that whether or not they liked chocolate ice cream, they were going to taste it today,” Patton told WKYT.

Patton told the outlet many of the about eight employees involved in the incident were minors, and their manager had told the group that they hadn’t cleaned the ice cream machine properly, so they were served the contaminated ice cream as a punishment.

Several of them, she said, experienced burning sensations while eating the ice cream and sought medical treatment, though Business Insider could not verify her claims.

Dairy Queen and representatives for Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, the local authorities investigating the incident, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular working hours.

Elijah Banks, a deputy with Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, told WKYT that little could be shared about the ongoing investigation due to the involvement of the juveniles. However, he said Wolfe County officials are in contact with the county attorney to determine the next steps.

No charges have yet been filed.

