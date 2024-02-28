Hilarious moment a giant magpie bizarrely interrupts live interview as host Karl Stefanovic jokingly calls for ‘a big gun’: ‘Tell me you’re in Australia without telling me’

<!–

A very unexpected guest hilariously interrupted a segment of The Today Show Australia on Wednesday morning’s show.

Presenters Karl Stefanovic, 49, and Sarah Abo, 37, were interviewing doctors Kim Hansen and Maureen Williams when a rogue magpie made its way into the back of the guests’ shot.

The bizarre interruption came as the two guests discussed with the show’s hosts why healthcare patients face excessive waiting times and expensive GP appointments.

Stefanovic was forced to briefly pause the interview to point out that a huge magpie had suddenly appeared on the screen behind the guests in the live footage.

“I’m sorry, there’s something very big behind you,” he informed the couple, causing an explosion of laughter among the guests.

Stefanovic then joked: “Does anyone have a big gun?” as they tried to overcome the unusual interruption.

He added: “This fascinates me. Thank you for putting up with all kinds of trouble this morning, especially a giant magpie in the background.”

The latest gaffe comes after Stefanovic made an awkward mistake on the Today show Tuesday morning when he mispronounced NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s name.

The mistake sparked a priceless reaction from his co-host Sarah and guest, six-time NBA championship winner Scottie Pippen.

Accentuating his Australian accent, the TV host pronounced Shaquille’s name ‘Shark’ instead of ‘Shaq’ before adding an extra ‘o’ at the end.

‘We had [Shark-quille O’Neal-oh] “Here too,” Karl said, while Sarah chuckled and looked at him sideways in confusion.

The camera then panned to Scottie, 58, who seemed unimpressed by the wild mispronunciation.