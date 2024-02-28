Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams breaks her silence on their split as she admits her new dating life is ‘absolutely crazy’ after move to NYC: ‘I never thought I would be here again’

Allen and Williams first went public with their relationship in 2017.

They were a couple for a decade before finally splitting last year.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams has broken her silence about their split and admitted her new love life is “absolutely crazy” after moving to New York City.

Williams, who has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, spent a decade with Allen before the couple split early last year, also having known each other since they were eight years old.

During an appearance on the ‘Martinis and Bikinis’ podcast, the social media influencer was asked how she feels about transitioning back into the dating scene after her long relationship with the NFL star.

“That’s the question of the century,” he replied.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams continued. ‘I would say getting into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I never thought I would be here again.

Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams recently said that his love life is now “absolutely crazy.”

Allen and Williams went public with their relationship in 2017 and dated for 10 years.

‘But here I am, I’m very happy now. Love life in New York is absolutely crazy but so much fun. It was very entertaining.

‘I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so funny. I’m having a ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It’s crazy being on these streets, I’ll just say that.

“It’s difficult but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and you don’t settle for anything more than that.”

Allen and Williams only went public with their relationship in 2017 and had known each other since childhood because their respective families were friends.

Breakup rumors between the two first surfaced in April 2023 after Williams deleted all traces of their relationship from her Instagram, just a month after the duo was spotted vacationing together.

“For me, it’s been the most fun and exciting experience and I’ve learned so much about myself,” Williams said of single life.

“I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone who I think is actually meant for me or whatever.”