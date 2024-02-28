Anderson Cooper Cuts Off Guest Discussing Gaza Carnage on CNN Panel

CNN

A CNN panel had a lively debate while discussing the number of “uncommitted” votes in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary, with Anderson Cooper at one point saying that “we don’t need to debate the issue” as it relates to President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel–Hamas war.

Nina Turner, the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, reacted to the early results indicating a high number of votes for “uncommitted,” which was part of an effort to express dissatisfaction with Biden’s response.

“I think sometimes as we’re talking about this issue, we are centering President Biden, we are centering former President Donald Trump, when the ‘uncommitted’ effort is the center, the people closest to the pain, and that is the Arab-American community, that is the Palestinian community, that is communities that care about peace,” Turner said.

