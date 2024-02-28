Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    Anderson Cooper Cuts Off Guest Discussing Gaza Carnage on CNN Panel

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    Anderson Cooper Cuts Off Guest Discussing Gaza Carnage on CNN Panel

    CNN

    A CNN panel had a lively debate while discussing the number of “uncommitted” votes in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary, with Anderson Cooper at one point saying that “we don’t need to debate the issue” as it relates to President Joe Biden’s handling of the IsraelHamas war.

    Nina Turner, the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, reacted to the early results indicating a high number of votes for “uncommitted,” which was part of an effort to express dissatisfaction with Biden’s response.

    “I think sometimes as we’re talking about this issue, we are centering President Biden, we are centering former President Donald Trump, when the ‘uncommitted’ effort is the center, the people closest to the pain, and that is the Arab-American community, that is the Palestinian community, that is communities that care about peace,” Turner said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Ilya Gambashidze: Simple soldier of disinformation or king of Russia’s trolls?

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Ilya Gambashidze: Simple soldier of disinformation or king of Russia’s trolls?

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Killa Cavs! Travis Kelce gets one over on Patrick Mahomes as his Cleveland Cavaliers produce an INSANE game-winner at the buzzer from HALF COURT to beat his Chiefs teammate’s Dallas Mavericks: ‘Ain’t no way’

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy