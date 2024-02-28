Killa Cavs! Travis Kelce gets one over on Patrick Mahomes as his Cleveland Cavaliers produce an INSANE game-winner at the buzzer from HALF COURT to beat his Chiefs teammate’s Dallas Mavericks: ‘Ain’t no way’

Max Strus scored a game-winning shot to earn a famous victory over Dallas

Kelce watched his hometown team beat his quarterback’s team.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Max Strus scored a game-winning shot from beyond half court to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a victory over the Dallas Mavericks. But away from the field, that gave Travis Kelce some bragging rights over his quarterback.

With the game coming to a close, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic found forward PJ Washington on a backdoor cut for a layup to take a 119-118 lead with 2.6 seconds left.

That led to a tackle by Strus on teammate Evan Mobley. Mobley, in turn, passed it back to Strus, who launched a shot from about 60 percent of the floor.

Strus made the shot and Rocket Mortgage Arena was hysterical when the buzzer sounded and the Cavaliers walked away victorious.

It looked like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was watching the game and was left in agony when his hometown Mavs lost the game.

Max Strus (1) scored a game-winning shot from beyond half court to beat the Dallas Mavericks

Strus drove Cleveland into hysterics and that also meant bragging rights for a Chiefs player.

Cleveland native Travis Kelce (L) now has one more than Dallas-area native Patrick Mahomes (R).

With Mahomes in disbelief after the loss, Kelce took time to celebrate the Cavaliers’ victory

The Tyler, Texas native took to Twitter; he quoted, tweeting a video of the shooting with the caption “It’s not possible” and tagging his teammate and Cleveland, Ohio native, Travis Kelce.

Kelce kindly responded by saying: ‘Straight money!!! Those guys got the juice right now!! @cavs.’

Although he has lived outside of Northeast Ohio for several years, Travis still has a connection to his hometown.

That includes looking at the Cavaliers, who have had an incredibly strong season in 2023-24.

They currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference and are seven and a half games behind the Boston Celtics.

They’re well into a playoff spot: 16.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who sit on the outside looking in.

In the grand scheme of the NBA, the Cavaliers own the fifth-best record behind the Celtics and three Western Conference teams: the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.