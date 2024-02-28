Stephen Colbert Turns on Biden Over Ice Cream Diplomacy

CBS

There are certain ways to deliver breaking news regarding matters of international diplomacy. In between licks of an ice cream cone isn’t the most dignified among them—at least not according to Stephen Colbert.

On Tuesday night, The Late Show host shared just how happy he was for his friend and former Strike Force Five partner Seth Meyers to have scored an interview with Joe Biden as part of Late Night’s 10th anniversary special on Monday night.

“Last night, Biden appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Colbert explained. “And I for one am so happy for my dear friend Seth that he had the president on his show. Even though we have invited him here to the Ed Sullivan Theater and he has not… is he over there? I don’t see him. Keep looking, maybe he’s lost. He is so very, very old.”

