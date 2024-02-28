Nuclear weapons plant evacuated as Texas wildfire scorches more than 200,000 acres of land with 11 MILLION under ‘red flag warning’ for spontaneous blazes

The rapidly advancing Texas wildfires that have 11 million people under a “red flag warning” have shut down a nuclear facility as high winds, dry grass and unusually warm temperatures have fueled the fire.

The main facility that assembles and dismantles the U.S. nuclear arsenal evacuated most of its staff Tuesday night in Texas as fires raged out of control near its facilities.

Pantex issued a statement online saying it had paused operations until further notice.

“The fire near Pantex is not contained,” the company said. ‘Response efforts have shifted to evacuations. There are a small number of non-essential staff housed on site.’

Pantex has been the primary assembly and disassembly site for the country’s atomic bomb arsenal since 1975. The last new bomb was assembled at that facility in 1991. In the years that followed, Pantex also dismantled thousands of warheads.

The rapidly advancing Texas wildfires that have 11 million under a “red flag warning” have shut down a nuclear facility as high winds, dry grass and unusually warm temperatures fueled the fire.

Since 1975, Pantex has been the primary assembly and disassembly site for the country’s atomic bomb arsenal in the United States.

The evacuation of the Pantex plant, located 30 miles east of Amarillo, comes as four active wildfires are burning in Texas as crews work to contain the flames and citizens are ordered to evacuate.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 200,000 acres since it started Monday and is zero percent contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The towns of Canadian, Glazier and Higgins have issued evacuation orders for their residents, reported KVII.

“The Smokehouse Creek Fire is being fueled by southwest winds up to 60 mph and is rapidly spreading east-northeast toward the town of Canadian in Texas,” he said. AccuWeather Severe weather expert Dan Pearson.

“Between 3:30 pm CT and 4:30 pm CT, winds will shift behind a strong cold front and rapidly change the direction in which the fire will spread.”

City officials in Fritch, Texas, also ordered evacuations due to another fire.

The Grape Vine Creek Fire has reached 30,000 acres and is 20 percent contained. The Windy Deuce Fire is 8,000 acres and 20 percent contained, and the Juliet Pass Fire is 2,963 acres and 90 percent contained.

Pantex issued a statement online saying it had paused operations until further notice.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres since it started Monday and is zero percent contained.

Four active wildfires are burning in the Texas Panhandle as crews work to contain the flames.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for more than 11 million Texans affected by the fires.

The Hansford County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook: “The town is being threatened by the fire and evacuations of the Double Diamond area are being implemented according to County Judge Irwin Hutchinson.”

‘Judge Irwin personally thanked Hansford County for sending resources to help! Disaster declaration ordered! Other evacuations in our area are as follows: Canadians have been urged to evacuate and so have residents on the North River in Roberts County.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for more than 11 million Texans affected by the fires.

Warm temperatures combined with gusty winds and dry conditions prompted the warning, according to west texas fox.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and critical fire conditions are forecast to affect the northwest Concho Valley and most of the Big Country. Strong westerly winds could reach 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

“Critical fire weather conditions continue through this afternoon across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles due to strong westerly winds,” the weather service said.

The National Weather Service has advised people to avoid outdoor activities that could generate flames or sparks.

Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said on Twitter: “Fire weather today is going to be tough.”

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and critical fire conditions are forecast

The towns of Canadian, Glazier and Higgins have issued evacuation orders for their residents.

‘We are sending additional resources to the area. Be careful around fire trucks and heavy equipment. Be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they responded to 13 wildfires across 77,135 acres on Monday.

‘Several large wildfires started in hot, dry and windy conditions across the Texas Panhandle. “Today, strong winds are likely to impact these wildfires and the potential for new fires remains,” the service said on Twitter.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dan DePodwin said, “High winds impacting fires in the Texas Panhandle are expected to continue Tuesday night before slowing to 15-25 mph after midnight.”

‘Winds on Wednesday are expected to be 10 to 20 mph, much calmer than Tuesday. This should assist firefighting efforts.’