‘Love Is Blind’ Implodes After the World’s Rudest Jet Ski Ride

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6, Episodes 10-11.)

    I have to imagine that a man knows he’s messed up when he cries to his mother about his latest relationship problem, only for her to say, “You’re lucky it wasn’t me.” Then again, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Jeramey on this season of Love Is Blind, it’s that feedback never quite seems to sink in for him—regardless of who provides it or how they phrase it. Whether it’s his mother gently hinting that he might’ve muffed things up or his fiancée Laura making the same thing clear in an expletive-laden rant about his “narcissism,” Jeramey remains an impermeable mass of cool. Maybe it’s those polarized sunglasses he’s always wearing, or maybe he just doesn’t care about his engagement. But this week, it all blew up in spectacular fashion after an incredibly painful cookout.

    This season of Love Is Blind might be the most emotionally incomprehensible installment yet. Like any dating show, there’s always some degree of unseen drama and dialogue editing to muddy the waters and make it hard to suss out what, exactly, is happening between our on-screen couples. But in Season 6, I’ve had an especially hard time figuring out what the hell is going on between most of these people—whether it’s Jeramey and Laura duking it out over text messages, Jimmy and Chelsea fighting over nothing, or Kenneth and Brittany breaking up out of nowhere last week. All I know is that if I were one of the attendees at this week’s unfortunate outdoor get-together, I would have taken my white wine spritzer to go and gotten way out of dodge.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

