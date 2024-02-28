NFL superstar Tyreek Hill broke plus-size influencer’s leg by charging at her with ‘crushing force’ after she humiliated him during practice football drills at his Florida mansion, lawsuit claims

NFL superstar Tyreek Hill broke a woman’s leg when he attacked her with “crushing force” during a backyard football lesson, according to a lawsuit obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Influencer Sophie Hall says Hill, 29, felt “humiliated” when she managed to “hold her ground” and even knock him backwards during a series of practice drills at her Florida mansion.

The five-time All-Pro retaliated by running toward Hall and tackling her to the ground with such ferocity that she required reconstructive surgery and months of physical therapy, it is alleged.

Hall, 35, a plus-size actress and model with more than two million social media followers, is suing the scandal-plagued Dolphins wide receiver for assault, battery and negligence.

‘Tyreek Hill, a National Football League superstar, perennial Pro Bowler, First Team All-Pro and world-class athlete nicknamed the “Cheetah” for his incredible combination of strength and speed, makes a living by humiliating and outperforming his competitors on the soccer field. ‘, states his complaint.

“Unfortunately, after being ”humiliated” in front of friends and family when his friend Sophie Hall knocked him back during a friendly soccer lesson, Tyreek became enraged and forcefully and decisively pushed Mrs. Hall, seriously fracturing his leg.”

Hill had an incredible 2023 season, finishing with an NFL-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns before Miami lost to the Chiefs, his former team, in the AFC Wild Card Game.

But off the pitch things were just as hectic, as he suffered a major fire at his house, was caught on CCTV allegedly slapping a marina worker and became embroiled in a series of paternity claims.

Hall claims the speedy wide receiver started sending him ‘flirty’ messages on Instagram a day after he enrolled his 10-year-old son in the Tyreek Hill football camp last May.

The curvy Onlyfans creator says the country star refused to believe she was 6ft 1in, three inches taller than him.

He flew her to Florida on June 28 and invited her to “hang out” at his $7 million mansion in posh Southwest Ranches outside Miami, the lawsuit alleges.

The sprawling property features a 10-person spa, a putting green, an NBA regulation basketball court and a grass soccer field, where Hall watched Hill train with a coach.

“Defendant Hill invited Ms. Hall to participate in offensive exercises with him,” his complaint states.

‘Defendant Hill told her that ‘since her 10-year-old son played offensive lineman, she should practice that position as well.’

According to the lawsuit, Sophie Hall’s leg was “severely fractured” when Hill attacked her. She included an image of her x-ray in her court file.

Hill asked his guest to adopt a defensive line position and encouraged her to run toward him as if she were chasing a quarterback.

Hall, born in Britain, had never played football before, but did as she was told, according to the lawsuit, filed in Broward County.

‘EM. “Hall did as he was instructed and, upon coming into contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed back, causing laughter from witnesses present at the time, including the mother, sister, friend and coach of the accused,” he continues.

‘Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of a woman’s contact during the “football game”, Mr Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry.’

During the next few plays, Hall was instructed to play offense, getting the ball to an imaginary quarterback, while Hill became a defensive pass rusher.

In the third play, “Hill rushed forward while Ms. Hall defended herself against Mr. Hill,” the lawsuit states. The blonde TikTok star didn’t do so well with the fourth hit.

“Defendant Hill charged at her violently and with great force, resulting in serious and significant injuries,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The crushing force was so great that he suffered a fracture in his right leg, requiring surgery with metal hardware implantation.”

Hill ‘downplayed’ his friend’s injury and offered Hall ice and a bed to lie on, he goes on to claim.

But after being “in pain and agony” for days, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right leg that required surgery and weekly physiotherapy sessions and still causes him persistent pain and weakness.

“Defendant Hill’s aggression toward Ms. Hall is consistent with his history of violent and aggressive behavior toward women,” the complaint adds, without providing further details.

“Defendant’s actions of striking and/or threatening plaintiff’s person with physical violence went beyond all reasonable limits of decency and defendant’s actions must be considered outrageous, hateful and completely intolerable in a civilized community.”

Hill’s stellar football career has been marred by controversies dating back to 2015, when he was kicked off the Oklahoma State team for strangling his then-fiancee Crystal Espinal while she was pregnant with their first child, Zev Carter.

Hill married his on-again, off-again fiancée Keeta Vaccaro, 28, in November and filed for divorce two months later. He immediately declared it a mistake and said he had fired members of his legal team for filing the paperwork without authorization.

In 2019, Kansas City suspended him over alleged child abuse allegations, but he was reinstated after he pleaded not guilty and a district attorney determined there was insufficient evidence to prove he broke Zev’s arm.

Months later, Espinal took Hill to court to prove that he was the father of twins Nakeem and Nyla, the first of multiple paternity lawsuits the phenomenon has faced over the years.

Those red flags didn’t stop the Chiefs from signing Hill to a three-year, $54 million extension before he caught nine passes for 105 yards to spark their 31-20 comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Hill already has three children with his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, 28.

Hill joined Miami in 2022 in a blockbuster trade, signing a record four-year, $120 million extension for a wide receiver.

Off the field, however, he got into another fight when he was caught on CCTV in June 2023, allegedly slapping a Miami marina employee who refused to press charges.

A former flame, Brittany Lackner, came forward in January 2023 and claimed that Hill was the father of her young son, Soul Corazon Hill.

She criticized him for allegedly offering her only $2,500 a month, which she said was “woefully inadequate” for someone with an annual salary of $30 million.

A second alleged baby mama, Kimberly Baker, came forward last May and claimed that a paternity test would prove that he had fathered her newborn daughter, Trae Love Hill.

On January 3, a fire tore through Hill’s seven-bedroom mansion, causing an estimated $2.3 million in damage. Authorities said it was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

The Dolphins did not respond to a request for comment on Hall’s allegations.

Although Hill does not have an attorney listed in the case, DailyMail.com reached out to several attorneys who represented him in recent lawsuits but did not receive a response.

Hall did not return our call and neither did his lawyers.