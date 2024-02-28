Katie Holmes looks stylish in a black lace bralet and cardigan as she steps out in New York City

<!–

Katie Holmes looked chic in a black cardigan and wide-leg pants as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night.

The actress, 45, looked incredible as she rocked a daring lace bralet underneath the chic ensemble and accessorized it with a dazzling silver necklace.

Katie elevated her figure with a pair of black and white pointed-toe heels and added a pop of color to the outfit with a touch of deep red lipstick.

The Dawson’s Creek star carried her belongings in a small purse and styled her long dark tresses into a sleek side braid.

Flashing her beautiful smile, Katie seemed in high spirits as she left her hotel.

Earlier in the day, Katie cut a casual figure in a khaki coat and eye-catching blue raincoat pants.

She added an oversized brown t-shirt under the jacket and kept comfortable with a pair of navy pants.

The First Daughter star kept a low-key figure in a pair of stylish sunglasses and carried her belongings in a black clutch.

Katie was married to actor Tom Cruise, 61, from 2006 to 2012 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Suri, in April 2006.

Since then he has custody of Suri, who apparently has not had a relationship with his father since 2013.

Katie revealed that Suri recorded a cover of the song Blue Moon for her film Alone Together, a project in which the movie star wrote, directed and starred.

‘She is very, very talented. “She said she would do it, she recorded it and I let her do her thing,” Katie said. Yahoo! Entertainment.

He added: “That’s the way I lead in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want: go do your thing.’”

The actress also revealed that Suri sang in Rare Objects, a project that Katie also wrote, directed and starred in.

Katie added that Suri’s current focus is not aimed at a singing career: “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old girl going to high school.”

