Roy Keane offers a blunt response after Laura Woods points out Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley’s ‘little cuddle’ before Man City’s win against Luton in the FA Cup

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Roy Keane offered a forceful response after watching a quick hug between his former team-mates Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley on Tuesday night.

The former Aston Villa stars were in action as Grealish’s Man City claimed a 6-2 victory over Luton Town to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Despite City’s convincing victory, it was a disappointing night for Grealish, who was forced off the match with an injury in the first half.

However, before kick-off, the England international was seen hugging his former teammate Barkley, who started the match in midfield for the Hatters.

ITV presenter Laura Woods noted: “Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish have a quick hug before the match.”

Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley were seen giving each other a ‘little hug’ before kick-off on Tuesday.

ITV pundit Roy Keane offered a blunt response after watching the former teammates embrace.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roy Keane, who was also on pundit duty on Tuesday night, quickly chimed in and said: “Not for me. But we are all different.

In 2020-21, Grealish and Barkley played one season together at Aston Villa, with Barkley joining the club on loan from league rivals Chelsea.

During that time, the two players avoided punishment despite violating coronavirus restrictions. to attend a party in London.

Unfortunately for Grealish, he was unable to make much of an impact in the FA Cup match, with Erling Haaland grabbing the headlines after scoring five of the goals.

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne also stepped up after Grealish was injured as he provided four assists at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old winger was forced off before half-time at Kenilworth Road in City’s 6-2 thrashing of the Hatters in the FA Cup fifth round and was visibly distraught over his latest injury.

The England international was replaced by Jeremy Doku in the 38th minute and Pep Guardiola was forced into an early substitution.

After leaving, an emotional Grealish was seen hiding under a training jacket before being consoled by his teammates.

Manchester City star Grealish was consoled by his team-mates after suffering a further injury setback.

Grealish and Barkley played together for Aston Villa during the 2020-21 campaign.

“It looks like (a recurrence of the groin injury),” Guardiola said after the game. ‘It is the second time. Let’s hope this time he can recover well.”

“I didn’t speak to the doctor, but I think he was complaining a little about his groin. He felt great but unfortunately he got injured again. It’s been a tough season for him. He’ll have to recover well and help us when he can come back.”

The injury came after Grealish quickly recovered from a groin problem suffered in Copenhagen a fortnight ago to start against Luton on Tuesday night.

While Grealish looked distraught on the touchline, the England star still took the time to congratulate his teammates on social media, along with a message about his injury.

Beneath a repost of City’s FA Cup full-time graph, Grealish wrote: ‘Well done guys. The away support was incredible!!! Hoping my injury isn’t too bad’ followed by two emojis of prayer.