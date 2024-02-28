Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Michael Ian Black: Donald Trump, Jr. is Triggered by Biden Having a Sex Life

    Michael Ian Black: Donald Trump, Jr. is Triggered by Biden Having a Sex Life

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    We received some critical information regarding the 2024 presidential race this week: Joe Biden fuuuucks. In a widely disseminated (pun intended) response to a question about the secret to a good marriage, Biden reportedly said, “Good sex.”

    And thus, a news cycle was born.

    Those two words neatly sum up the Stupid Season in which we currently find ourselves. Within them are encoded the election’s central narrative concerning Gampy Joe, namely that he’s too old. By alluding to his apparently healthy libido, Biden is essentially pushing up the bridge of his Ray-Bans, revving his Corvette, and adjusting the man meat in his Dockers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

