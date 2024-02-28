Who is Sian Welby’s fiancé Jake Beckett? Meet Heart breakfast’s creative producer as his presenter love announces pregnancy live on Capital Breakfast show

<!–

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby announced live during Wednesday’s show that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jake Beckett.

Sian, 37, broke the news alongside radio hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark as she revealed she is due to give birth this summer.

The Capital radio presenter said: ‘I have a little announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I managed to hide it from you for so long.

‘The lies, the deceptions, the mocktails! She couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all with me, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere!

“This is going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

So who is Jake Beckett and how did they meet? Read on below to find out everything you need to know about Sian’s fiancé, who also works in radio.

Who is Sian Welby’s fiancé Jake Beckett?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jake studied Performing Arts at the University of Chichester between 2011 and 2014.

He began as a runner on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton, before moving up to producer in January 2023.

The couple met through both radio stations, with Jake working alongside presenters including Kelly Brook, Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams and Emma Bunton.

In August 2023, Sian revealed that she was engaged to Jake after an unexpected surprise boat trip.

At the time, on Instagram, he wrote: ‘I thought we were just going on a boat trip!’

‘I really didn’t see it coming. For once I am completely speechless. I didn’t think it mattered until he asked me, and suddenly that meant everything. I love you Jakey x 15.8.23.’

The couple’s famous friends were quick to send them well wishes after hearing about the couple’s engagement.

Amanda Holden wrote: “IT’S JUST THE BEST NEWS.”

Laura Whitmore wrote: ‘Congratulations!’, while Emma Bunton wrote: ‘That’s the best news!!! Very happy for you two. Sending you lots of love from Bunton-Jones.

Meanwhile, fellow radio host Chris Stark wrote: ‘Yes amazing!!! Congratulations!!!!! Incredible news xx.’

Pixie Lott added: ‘Aaaaaaaa congratulations Sian!!!’