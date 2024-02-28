Love Island: All Stars winner Tom Clare admits it’s ‘s***’ viewers want Molly Smith to rekindle with her ex Callum Jones as he brands Georgia Steel the ‘snakiest’ contestant

Love Island: All Stars winner Tom Clare admits viewers want Molly Smith to rekindle with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones, while branding Georgia Steel the snakeiest contestant.

The footballer, 24, says he “understands” why fans want the former couple to have a “fairytale ending” but can’t help but feel depressed by the reaction on social media.

After becoming the first All Stars champions, Tom insists he has no doubt Molly, 29, and Callum, 27, broke up and believes there was no sign of a connection between them in the South African villa.

And Tom revealed to make his relationship with Molly work that he plans to move from London, where he currently lives, to Manchester, which coincides with him rejoining his former football team Macclesfield.

He said: “I went out and saw loads of messages saying that Molly and Callum should get back together and it sucks to see it, it sucks, but there was nothing in the villa.” sign of it.

During a quick round of questions, Tom and Molly agreed that Georgia, who took a “break” from social media due to the level of trolling she received, was the “snakiest” Islander.

‘If there had been an inclination if there had been flirting I would have addressed it but there was nothing at all. “I get it, they want the fairy tale and they’ve been together for a long time, but at the end of the day it still sucks to watch.”

During their time on the show, it was revealed that Georgia and Tom had “history,” as the pair previously dated before finding themselves in the All Stars lineup.

But Tom says their romance was not as serious as Georgia alleged in the series and claims they only met “twice” outside the villa.

Speaking to Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam on their Wednesday podcast, he said: “Obviously I must have seen Georgia for two days outside the villa… we weren’t seeing each other.” We weren’t dating or anything like that. I wouldn’t classify it as history at all.

Molly also revealed an unaired comment Georgia made during the show’s Heart Rate Challenge, where the islanders perform seductive routines on each other.

He added: “She tried to spend a lot of time with Tom…

‘She told us something that I don’t think was broadcast. After Tom did his heart rate challenge and when he left, she yelled at Arabella. [Chi]he put his hand on my chest and neck or whatever… I wonder how he knew to do that… and I just sat there.’

Molly and Tom won the All Stars series and took home the £50,000 prize, while Callum came second with his new love interest Jess Gale.

Molly was made uncomfortable by comments made by her love rival Georgia, including a comment she said during the show’s Heart Rate Challenge about Tom knowing where to put his hands.

Molly and Callum split four months before appearing on Love Island: All Stars, but were faced with their breakup as soon as they entered the villa.

Presenter Maya Jama gave Callum the choice of pairing up with Molly or ‘stealing’ one of the other contestants and, out of respect for his previous relationship, he chose his ex.

And now Molly says she’s grateful the show gave her a ‘glamour team’ to prepare her for the moment she arrived and faced the dramatic reunion.

She said: “They showed me who the starting lineup was, and he wasn’t in it, so I thought, ah cool, I can have my moment, I’ll settle in and he’ll probably come in in a week or so.” , but he might have a connection…

‘I walked in and he was already there, I saw the back of his head and I thought, cheers… that’s cool, right? Thank goodness there was a glam team or that might have been awkward. I did my hair and makeup before going in.

Wednesdays is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple, and full episodes are also available to watch on YouTube.