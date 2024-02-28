Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Harry and Meghan WERE Dangerously Chased Through Manhattan, NYPD Says

    Raymond Hall / Getty Images

    Prince Harry finds himself Wednesday in the unenviable position of having lost his war on the British government over his security arrangements, with a judge rejecting his demand for automatic police protection while in the U.K.

    He has, however won a battle, and some consolation may yet be found by the Sussexes after their much-mocked claim that they had been involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase through the streets of New York City last year, was vindicated in the judgement.

    Although the couple were widely mocked by pretty much anyone who has ever sat in a Manhattan traffic jam, the judgement reveals that the NYPD is sitting on enough evidence to charge two of their pursuers over the chase, despite the fact that the Sussex account of their evening was questioned by everyone from a cab driver who transported the couple for a few minutes (“I never felt like I was in danger. …It’s New York—it’s safe”) to the city’s Mayor Eric Adams (“I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase.”)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

