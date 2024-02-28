Harry Loses Fight to Get Automatic Police Protection in the U.K.

James Devaney/Getty

Prince Harry has lost his fight to get police protection in the U.K.

Harry was told Wednesday that the government’s decision to take away his automatic police protection when he is in the U.K. was not unlawful or “irrational” and that there had been no “procedural unfairness.”

The judge added: “Even if such procedural unfairness occurred, the court would in any event be prevented from granting the claimant [Prince Harry] relief. This is because, leaving aside any such unlawfulness, it is highly likely that the outcome for the claimant would not have been substantially different.”

