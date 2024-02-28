Banned Newcastle star Sandro Tonali joins in the celebrations after FA Cup penalty shootout win against Blackburn as the £52m midfielder FaceTimes a fan in the stands

Sandro Tonali is currently serving a 10-month ban for illegal betting

He joined Newcastle's celebrations by FaceTiming a fan in the stands

Suspended Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali made sure to be part of the team’s celebrations by FaceTiming with a fan at Ewood Park following their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Magpies took the lead through Anthony Gordon with 19 minutes remaining, but Sammie Szmodics’ goal eight minutes later forced extra time and the tie ended on penalties.

Martin Dubravka saved two penalty kicks as Newcastle claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to progress to the quarter-finals, and Tonali did not want to miss the jubilant scenes in the away half at full-time.

She FaceTimed a traveling fan, known as Vocal Hero on X, who then posted a screenshot of Tonali’s beaming face on social media along with the caption “I know someone who enjoyed that.”

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle for £52million from AC Milan last summer, is currently unavailable to Eddie Howe after being handed a 10-month ban for illegal betting in October.

Sandro Tonail joined a fan on FaceTime after Newcastle’s penalty shootout win on Tuesday.

The £52million midfielder is currently serving a 10-month ban for illegal betting.

Tonali has become a popular figure on Tyneside and has regularly attended matches during his ban.

The 23-year-old only made 12 appearances for the north-east club before his suspension but has still become a popular figure on Tyneside.

Fans have regularly been heard chanting about Tonali during matches, and his decision to FaceTime as a supporter in the moments after a crucial victory suggests he has built a connection with the club despite his continued absence from the pitch.

His suspension will end at the end of August, meaning he will return in the first few weeks of the 2024-25 season.

However, the FA are currently investigating whether any bets were made following his move to Newcastle.

During his time away from the game, Tonali has been working with Newcastle’s head of psychology Dr Ian Mitchell, while a psychiatrist in Rome has said he is treating Tonali for what the star’s agent deemed an “illness.” related to the game.

He has also received support from the Magpies, including an encouraging video conference with manager Amanda Staveley, and has regularly attended matches to watch Newcastle from the stands.

Tonali has still been allowed to train with his teammates while serving his suspension, and has worked with first-team strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham on his running speed and accuracy, in the hope that That will facilitate your return to action. .