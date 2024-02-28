‘Monster’ stepdad covered himself in baby oil and raped his eight-year-old stepdaughter

A man whose name cannot be identified was sentenced to 14 years in prison

An evil stepfather who committed heinous acts of sexual abuse against his stepdaughter has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Sunshine Coast man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to 26 charges, reports the mail.

The court heard the man had become sexually interested in the victim after becoming her stepfather when she was just two years old..

He began touching her inappropriately at age six and raped her for the first time when she was eight, after covering himself with baby oil.

He abused her and took photographs of her in several public bathrooms and at his home.

His depraved actions were discovered when another person in the home saw him recording the girl in the bathroom and screamed.

The pervert deleted the bathroom video, but police investigated and confiscated a raft of evidence from his bedroom, including sex toys, his stepdaughter’s school uniform and thousands of photos and videos of child abuse material on his devices.

Several videos showed his stepdaughter being abused.

The girl’s biological father gave a powerful victim impact statement, saying the first phone call from police was “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Fighting back tears, she glared at the stepfather inside Maroochydore Courthouse, calling him “disgusting”, a “monster” and a “paedophile”.

The girl’s stepmother, the wife of her biological father, also cried during her testimony as she recalled having to ask the girl the “most difficult questions” of her life.

She described the Sunshine Coast as “a grave of our poor girl’s childhood” due to the many public places where her stepfather abused the girl.

He said the family should drive longer routes to avoid public bathrooms.

The criminal’s defense lawyer said his client, who has been in prison for two years, was a pornography addict with a history of drug-induced psychosis.

In sentencing, Judge Glen Cash spoke of the man’s “extraordinary depravity” and “almost constant abuse” before locking him up for 14 years, of which he must serve 80 percent, or about 11 years, before he can qualify for parole.