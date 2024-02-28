Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Lauren Boebert’s Son, 18, Busted Over Wild Alleged Crime Wave

    Feb 28, 2024
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty

    Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son was arrested Tuesday and now faces 22 charges relating to an alleged crime wave in Colorado, authorities said.

    Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of the MAGA congresswoman, was taken into custody at around 2:30 p.m. “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property,” in Rifle—a town in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which his mom currently represents—the Rifle Police Department said.

    The teen now faces “four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses,” the department added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

