Jessica Mulroney says she’s the ‘luckiest person in the world’ to enjoy a ‘girls’ night out’ with her daughter Ivy, 9, after being ‘ditched’ by former party pal Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s former best friend has found a new friend to accompany her while they paint the city red: her nine-year-old daughter Ivy.

The Canadian stylist, 43, who met the Duchess of Sussex, 42, on the set of Suits in Toronto, could be photographed frequenting Canada’s nightlife with her best friend by her side.

After Meghan met Prince Harry and moved to the UK, the couple remained very close, and Ivy was even a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in Windsor in 2018.

However, their friendship appeared to cool in 2020 when Jessica was caught in a social media storm in which she was accused of demonstrating “white privilege” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, and they have not been seen together since.

Despite rumors of a breakup between the former best friends, Jessica has seemingly moved on, as she posted an adorable video on Instagram of her and Ivy in a taxi home after enjoying a “girls night out” together.

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s former best friend, has posted a sweet video on Instagram of her and her daughter Ivy as the couple enjoys a ‘girls night out’.

The short clip shows the couple laughing as Ivy shouts, “Girls’ night out!” It then cuts to another clip of mother and daughter at a restaurant where they order steak and fries.

Posting the video to her Instagram grid on Tuesday, Jessica wrote: ‘Have you ever wanted to press pause in time? My nights out with Ivy always make me realize that I am the luckiest person in the world and that everything else is just noise.

Meghan previously spoke about Jessica on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, particularly mentioning her presence when she goes out.

In a resurfaced post from December 2015, the duchess said that “the room stops” every time her friend “turns up at an event.”

The couple, who met on the set of Suits where Jessica worked as a stylist, were once regular partiers and frequented Toronto nightlife.

She added that she asked her stylist friend for advice on “what I should wear to Christmas parties and soirées in New York,” many of which they attended together.

However, Jessica and her former girls’ night out friend, Meghan, appeared to fall out when the stylist came under scrutiny following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter criticized Jessica Mulroney, who “took offense” to a “generic call to action” post Sasha had shared about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a follow-up video, Sasha said: “What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics. […]

“In no way am I calling Jess racist, but what I will say is this: she is very aware of her wealth, her perceived power, and her privilege because of the color of her skin and that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come. to make a living writing. Actually, in my personal opinion, textbook white privilege.

Following the blogger’s claims, Jessica publicly apologized three times, however, she still faced consequences and was dropped by numerous television networks.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that ABC has severed ties with her, confirming that Jessica would not be returning to her occasional role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America.

Canadian television network CTV also cut ties with the stylist and revealed that it would remove all episodes of her wedding-themed reality show, I Do Redo, from its platform.

Despite their close relationship, insiders claimed the Duchess had permanently cut ties with Jessica after she became embroiled in a racial dispute with the influencer.

A source told Page Six that the duo’s relationship was already in trouble because Meghan felt Jessica was trying to “make a career out of the friendship.”

“The white privilege row has really given Meghan the excuse she’s been waiting for to cut off contact with Jess for good,” the source said. “I don’t know what the turning point was, but Jess has been on the sidelines for a while.”

In September 2020, Jessica addressed breakup rumors between her and the Duchess of Sussex.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: ‘I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.

“She is the kindest friend and checks on me every day.”

Six months later, Jessica shared a photo on an Instagram Story of the flowers she received from Markle on her 41st birthday, writing, “LUCKIEST FRIEND XXXX, THANK YOU MM.”

However, by the following year it became increasingly clear to fans that Meghan and Jessica’s friendship had soured.

In June 2021, the mother of three posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that read: ‘Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose parts of yourself that you never imagined would disappear.

‘And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. A new love enters. Best friends are coming. And you are stronger and wiser looking in the mirror.

The following year, Jessica posted a photo of a sign that read, “You’re not too sensitive.” You’re not exaggerating. If it hurts, it hurts.’

She captioned the post: “I wish I had seen this a long time ago.” I hope it makes a difference in your day too.”

Since then, Jessica has continued to post cryptic messages on social media, including a post telling her followers that her “detachment game is strong.”