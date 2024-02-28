Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Filipino politician’s influencer wife sparks huge storm after posting picture of herself hooked up to controversial skin-whitening drip in his office and boasting of its benefits

    By

    Filipino politician’s influencer wife sparks huge storm after posting picture of herself hooked up to controversial skin-whitening drip in his office and boasting of its benefits

    The country’s health secretary says the unapproved glutathione drug can “kill you”
    Mariel Padilla published a video of her bragging about taking it in the office
    After the backlash, she apologized and said all that was in the drip were vitamins.

    By Jamie Shapiro

    Published: 07:20 EST, February 28, 2024 | Updated: 07:46 EST, February 28, 2024

    The wife of a Filipino senator received a public backlash after bragging about taking an intravenous skin whitening drug in the Senate office.

    Mariel Padilla, wife of politician Robin Padilla and influencer, posted a video on social media of her taking the medication, called Glutathione, which has not yet been approved by the FDA.

    Clearly a big proponent of the drug, which aims to make people look more Caucasian. She wrote: “Drip in Luxe really helped me with a lot of things, because we need to be consistent with the vitamins we put into our bodies.” It doesn’t hurt anymore and I feel much better.

    Explaining why he was taking the drug in the office, which the country’s health secretary says can “kill,” Padilla said: “Drip anywhere is our motto, lol.”

    All connected – Mariel Padilla films herself taking the skin whitening drug in the Senate office

    The senator’s wife seemed happy with herself as she filmed taking the unapproved medication.

    What is glutathione?

    Glutathione is found naturally in our body, created by our liver, but it can also be taken as a medicine.

    It is available in topical formulations, oral supplements and in intravenous form.

    One of its effects is to whiten the skin, either to reduce dark spots, but commonly to make one appear more Caucasian.

    The FDA has issued a warning against using the intravenous form.

    The compound also occurs naturally in many foods, including broccoli and cabbage.

    ‘I had an appointment with Drip in Luxe, but I was going to be late so I made it at my husband’s office. I never miss a drip because it really helps in so many ways.

    He explained that its benefits include collagen production, whitening, energy, metabolism, immunity and much more, which is why he considers it “so convenient and really effective.”

    The publication drew criticism from medical professionals and politicians. Glutathione is not approved as a beauty product and doctors warn that it may have harmful effects.

    Last month, a 39-year-old woman in Manila died after she was hooked up to a serum containing glutathione and stem cells.

    Teodoro Herbosa, the health secretary, said: “It will whiten your skin and make you look really Caucasian, but it can damage your kidneys and kill you.”

    Both Mariel and Robin Padilla apologized.

    Now, despite the video and posts, Mariel insists that the drip only contained vitamins.

    Several people who have been angry with the influencer, believing it was disrespectful and antics, took to X to criticize her.

    Mariel is an influencer and actress in addition to being the wife of Senator Robin Padilla

    Both Mariel and Robin Padilla apologized after the reaction caused by drug use.

    One wrote: ‘Oh my God, Mariel. You’re still in the Senate, you’re still in the Senate. That’s the Senate for the law! That’s not a beauty salon!’

    Another wrote: ‘There is no decency in the Senate. Is this the kind of imagery you want to convey to the Filipino public, Senate of the Philippines?

    And another wrote: ‘Terrible! There’s a proper place for that: “Can’t you put it off?”

