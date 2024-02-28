Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Sheriff Tears Up as Missing 3-Year-Old Elijah Vue’s Family Begs for Help

    Two Rivers Police Department

    The grandmother of a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who vanished last week spoke out publicly for the first time Tuesday at an emotional press conference about the ongoing search for Elijah Vue.

    Vue was reported missing in Two Rivers on the morning of Feb. 20 by Jesse Vang, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, who told police she’d sent her son to stay with Vang so he could teach the 3-year-old “how to be a man,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Manitowoc County.

    Vang told police he’d taken a nap and woke up that morning to find that Vue was gone.

