Breakaway Moldovan Region Asks Moscow for ‘Protection’

AFP via Getty Images

Pro-separatist authorities in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria have publicly called on Moscow to step in and provide “protection” against “increasing pressure” from the Moldovan government.

The news dominated Russian state media Wednesday shortly after the congress of deputies in the unrecognized republic passed a resolution effectively inviting the Kremlin to embark on another land grab in the region in the name of protecting ethnic Russians.

Pro-Russian officials appealed to the Russian parliament to “implement measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increasing pressure from Moldova,” according to a copy of the document shared in Russian media. The resolution also noted that “more than 220,000 Russian citizens live in Transnistria.”

